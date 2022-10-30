Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon's Adipurush faced backlash as soon as the teaser of the film was released. Now reports suggest that Adipurush will skip its January 2023 Makar Sankranti release as makers plan to release it in mid-Summer. Adipurush: Prabhas’ New Poster from Om Raut’s Film Unveiled on the Occasion of the Actor’s 43rd Birthday!

Check Out the Tweet Below:

Strrrrrrong #TradeBuzz or inside rumour that #Adipurush bows out of its plans of being a Sankranti release. Now they are planning for mid Summer 2023 release.#Prabhas @kritisanon @mesunnysingh @omraut pic.twitter.com/pYdClIFj76 — Girish Johar (@girishjohar) October 30, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)