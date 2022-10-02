The official teaser of Adipurush starring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Kaushal in important roles is out! Helmed by Om Raut, the story of the movie is inspired by Ramayana where Prabhas plays Lord Ram, Kriti is Sita, and Saif is the evil Raavan. Right from the BGM to the VFX, the glimpse of Adipurush is jaw-dropping. Adipurush First Poster Featuring Prabhas is Out and It Looks Magnifique! Teaser To be Out on October 2 At This Time (View Pics).

Watch Adipurush Teaser:

Adipurush Hindi Teaser:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)