Actor Govinda recently joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena Party ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. And now, there are reports of Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor joining the political party too. According to multiple reports, sisters Kareena and Karisma are set to foray into politics by joining Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Party. Reports also suggest that they might be star campaigners for the party in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Well, an official announcement is awaited. While Kareena is gearing up for the release of her film Crew, which will be released on March 29, Karisma was last seen in Murder Mubarak. Govinda Joins Eknath Shinde Led-Shiv Sena Party Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 (Watch Video).

