If you happen to be a fan of Indian daily soaps, then you will know how the content has massively changed over the years. While there are worth-watching shows on TV, there's also other side to the same coin. Now, while scrolling Twitter, we bumped into many netizens trolling a scene from Star Plus' Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. In the scene, we get to see a BP (blood pressure) apparatus checking sugar level. Well, we are speechless, as science has gone for a toss. Swarna Ghar's Scene Showing Sangita Ghosh Getting Choked by a Table Fan Leaves Twitterati in Splits (Watch Viral Video).

Par stethoscope gale rakhkar bp kaise check kar rahi hai? Opps I mean sugar kaise check kar rahi hai?! 😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/xFTHg05SkW — ਸਾਹਿਬਾ ਕੌਰ (@789Sahiba) June 6, 2022

Hindi GECs… reflecting the fall in collective IQ, for years. If Simar can become a housefly and save her family, why can’t blood sugar be checked by BP apparatus? 🤣🤣🤣 I worked for a Hindi GEC for years. They DO think you all idiots. https://t.co/equif6ARXI — PratishthaKhan (@pratishthakhan) June 6, 2022

😜🤣🤣🤣 Why she bothered to remove stethoscope from her neck if she manually measuring bp sorry sugar levels😅😂 Earpiece didn’t attached to ear too https://t.co/E8evXKU52A — Healing_nomad (@BanjaraAmit1924) June 6, 2022

