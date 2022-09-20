Alia Bhatt is a phenomenal actress in Bollywood, who's growing immensely with each passing day. Now, for her work over the years, she has been awarded the Best Actor at the prestigious Priyadarshni Academy Smita Patil Memorial Award. She took to Instagram story and wrote that she's 'honoured' for such a recognition. Brahmastra Box Office Collection Day 10: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Film Collects Rs 360 Crore Gross Worldwide.

Alia Bhatt Wins Smita Patil Memorial Award:

Alia Bhatt Instagram

