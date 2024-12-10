Alia Bhatt is beaming with joy as she talks about her adorable daughter, Raha Kapoor. Recently, a video surfaced featuring Alia talking about teaching baby Raha the ABCs, as Karisma Kapoor listens intently. The Kapoor clan, including Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Neetu Kapoor, and Karisma Kapoor, were all smiles during their recent gathering. Alia’s enthusiasm about motherhood is infectious, and fans can’t get enough of these glimpses into her new life as a doting mom. Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan and Others Depart for Delhi in Ethnic Outfits To Invite PM Narendra Modi for Raj Kapoor’s Centenary Celebration (Watch Video).

Alia Bhatt Talks About Raha Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by F I L M Y G Y A N (@filmygyan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)