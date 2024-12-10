Videos of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and other Kapoor family members have surfaced online, showing them in elegant ethnic outfits at a private Mumbai airport. Alia dazzled in a red saree, while Ranbir opted for an all-black ensemble. Kareena and Saif too dished out major fashion goals in ethnic wear. Karisma Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor too were spotted at the airport. They all have headed to Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend a formal invitation for Raj Kapoor’s centenary celebration. The event includes a film festival from December 13 to 15, showcasing iconic works of the legendary filmmaker, often referred to as ‘The Greatest Showman of Indian Cinema’. Ahead of Raj Kapoor's 100th Birth Anniversary, Rahul Rawail Shares Memories of the Showman Who Lived for Cinema.

