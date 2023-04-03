As the summer season starts to creep into India, many citizens are finding new and innovative ways to beat the heat. Amitabh Bachchan shared a video on Twitter of a man wearing a helmet with a fan attached to the front and a solar panel in the back. Powered by the solar panel, the fan would blow air right onto the man's face and keep him cool for the rest of the summer. IPS Officer VC Sajjanar Requests Amitabh Bachchan Not To Collaborate With Fraud Companies.

Watch the Creative Invention Here:

T 4605 - India the Mother of invention .. भारत माता की जय 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/ZW3xyXLnsk — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)