The upcoming action thriller, Antim: The Final Truth, is based on the 2018 Marathi film Mulshi Pattern. Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films, this movie stars Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma in the lead. The much-awaited trailer of the film will be unveiled today (October 25) and to announce about it a new poster has also been shared. With a burning rampage in the backdrop, Salman and Aayush can be seen blazing guns. The trailer of Antim will be dropped online at 6pm.

Antim: The Final Truth Poster

