Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their second child, son Akaay in February. On Thursday, Anushka took to Instagram to share a photo of herself, her first Instagram post since giving birth to son Akaay. Dressed in a comfy white shirt and blue jeans, Anushka can be seen flaunting a bright smile in her latest photo. The actress is currently in London, caring for her two kids - Vamika and Akaay. On the work front, she will be seen in Prosit Roy's Chakda Xpress, which will release on Netflix soon. Did Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Attend Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding Festivities? Know Truth About Viral Video.

Check Out Anushka Sharma's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

