Earlier this month, several Bollywood celebrities including Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor, attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar. Orry, aka Orhan Awatramani, was also a part of the celebrations. On Tuesday, Orry took to Instagram to share a hilarious video featuring himself, Ranveer, and Arjun. Ranveer and Arjun are seen pulling Orry's leg. The Singham 3 actor jokingly calls Ranveer 'kidney' as the latter hilariously tries to explain Orry's iconic signature pose, and it will leave you in splits. Ranveer Singh To Collaborate With Aditya Dhar for a Gangster Drama Titled Dhurandhar – Reports.

Watch Orry's hilarious banter with Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Orhan Awatramani (@orry)

