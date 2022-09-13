Aryan Khan shared some photos of a recently paid partnership with Adidas and he is seen in a sporting avatar. Dad Shah Rukh Khan and mom Gauri Khan were quick to react and showed some love for their boy. Here's how they reacted. Aryan Khan Looks Stylish and Oozes Swag in His Latest Insta Post, Netizens Say ‘An Absolute Treat for Eyes’ (View Pics).

Check Out the Tweet Below:

Uff. Missed something so special 🙈❤️ The family is backing him and Shah, being the cute goofy self that he is. Guess Aryan has taken his first step into movie-biz with this. Yeh actor banega. pic.twitter.com/6kUFtq2CHB — BRIJWA SRK FAN (@BrijwaSRKman) September 13, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)