Athiya Shetty and her rumoured boyfriend KL Rahul have ventured into the luxury eyewear collection. But interestingly, instead of tagging the cricketer, she got some random Twitter user. Twitterati now feels obliged to point that out to her.

This is Athiya Shetty's tweet

The K L Rahul she tagged is this person...

And here's how Twitterati is pointing it out...

Mam galat rahul ko tag kardiya 😂😂 — AG (@adore_asim) June 16, 2021

The wrong guy!

Who is he?

Are konse rahul ko tag kr diya 😂😂😂😂😂 — kamal singh rathod (@kamalsi67708784) June 16, 2021

The asli game!

Aapne asli cricketer rahul ko tag nahi kiya hai ? — Muzaffar Durvesh (@MuzaffarDurvesh) June 16, 2021

