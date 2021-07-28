Mouni Roy and Angad Bedi's song titled Baithe Baithe is out! This is the first time the two are seen together in a music video. The track is decent and revolves around the done and dusted story of how two people meet and at the end, one of them faces a little heartache. The melody is sung by Stebin Ben, Danish Sabri, and Aishwarya Pandit whereas Meet Bros has composed it.

Watch Video:

