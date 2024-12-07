2024 was full of unexpected collaborations, and just before the year ends, we have another one that will leave you surprised. Jackie Shroff and Ananya Panday have teamed up for a fun collaboration for Spotify India, in which they can be seen mimicking each other. n a video shared by the music streaming platform's official handle, Jackie Shroff requests Ananya Panday to teach him the Gen Z way of interacting, but the actress says that he won't be able to do it. She then mimics the veteran actor's iconic style of speaking and says, "Bhidu banna bohot easy hai. December mein thandi, bhindi mein chaukandi, kya bolta hai?" Jackie Shroff responds by saying, "I can touch my tongue to my nose. Bhaya, mere paani mein gluten hai kya? Mere gluten mein gluten hai kya?" The post was captioned, "Whether you're a bhidu or just bandruh, #SpotifyWrapped brings out the Big Dawgs in us all." Check out the hilarious clip below. Ananya Panday Shows Off Her Pilates Training Session with Fitness Coach Namrata Purohit for Stronger Muscles and Core (Watch Video).

Ananya Panday and Jackie Shroff Mimic Each Other in Spotify India’s Advertisement

