Sajid Khan has left the Bigg Boss House and in this new video he bids an emotional goodbye to his housemates. With tears in his eyes, Sajid also said "jo jo mere kisi se bhi jhagde ho, haath jorke mafi mangta hu. Lekin aap logo ka bahut support raha." According to rumours Sajid is leaving the house to work on his next film starring John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, Nora Fatehi, and Shehnaaz Gill. Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik’s Elimination From Salman Khan's Reality Show Leaves Contestants in Tears.

View Sajid Khan Leaves Bigg Boss House:

