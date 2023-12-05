Bobby Deol is currently basking in the success of his recently released film, Animal. The actor underwent a major transformation to portray the villainous character, Abrar Haque. Bobby has now shared a few pictures on Instagram and flaunted his beefed up look. Bobby is seen in printed, dual colour sweatpants and accessorised his look with sunglasses, casual footwear and beanie cap. While sharing these shirtless photos, the actor captioned his post as, “Stronger than before but immensely grateful!” 'Animal Ka Baap' Anil Kapoor and 'Animal Ka Enemy' Bobby Deol Showcase Ripped Physiques in Sun-Kissed Photo (View Pic).

Bobby Deol’s Ripped Avatar

