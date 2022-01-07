Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor’s film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, which garnered love from critics and audiences alike at the theatres, is now streaming on Netflix from today (January 7). The movie sees Vaani playing the role of a transgender and also narrates a never seen before love story. The flick also stars Abhishek Bajaj, Kanwaljit Singh, Gourav Sharma among others in key roles.

Check It Out:

Sirf Chandigarh kyu, hum sab karenge Aashiqui! Watch #ChandigarhKareAashiqui, now streaming on Netflix! @NetflixIndia pic.twitter.com/8dafA4YAOH — vaani kapoor (@Vaaniofficial) January 7, 2022

