Vicky and Rashmika Mandanna are currently busy promoting their upcoming film, Chhaava. The historical drama directed by Laxman Utekar features Vicky as the brave Maratha King, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, while Rashmika will be seen playing his o-screen wife, Maharani Yesubai. The movie also stars Akshaye Khanna as the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. Ahead of the film's February 14 release, the makers hosted a promotional event in Hyderabad for the song "Jaane Tu". In a video from the event that has gone viral online, the film's leading lady, Rashmika Mandanna, who recently injured her leg during a gym session, was seen in a wheelchair. Vicky Kaushal, being a true gentleman, was seen pushing hi-co-star's wheelchair, helping her reach the stage. Watch the video below. ‘Chhaava’ Song ‘Jaane Tu’ Teaser: Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna’s Track Honouring Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Maharani Yesubai’s Bond To Release on January 31 (Watch Video).

Vicky Kaushal Helps Injured Rashmika Mandanna at ‘Chhaava’ Promotional Event

