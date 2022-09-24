In Netflix's upcoming thriller, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, Yami Gautam Dhar plays an air hostess and Sunny Kaushal her business partner who plan out a heist on a plane and rob diamonds. However, their plan goes awry when the same plane gets hijacked. The first teaser was revealed at TUDUM 2022, and it looks promising! Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga First Look Out! Netflix India Shares BTS Glimpses of Yami Gautam, Sunny Kaushal's Upcoming Film (Watch Video).

Watch the Teaser:

