Making a grand return to India after 8 years, Chris Martin led Coldplay and played their first show in Mumbai as a part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour. The concert took place at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium. Among the attendees was Cricket's 'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar! The cricketing legend was seen attending Coldplay's concert with his wife, Anjali Tendulkar, and daughter, Sara Tendulkar. In photos and videos shared online, Sachin was seen wearing a multicoloured printed shirt, while his wife Anjali complemented his look in a green outfit. Their daughter Sara looked pretty in a black top and jeans for the night. 'He Needs to Bowl at Me Now' Chris Martin Stops Song to Mention Jasprit Bumrah's Name During Coldplay Concert in Mumbai, Fans React With Loud Cheers (Watch Videos).

Sachin Tendulkar Attends Coldplays Mumbai Concert With Wife Anjali and Daughter Sara

Sachin Tendulkar and Sara Tendulkar spotted enjoying the Coldplay concert in Mumbai#ColdplayMumbai pic.twitter.com/OP8JsdE9D7 — Surajit (@surajit_ghosh2) January 18, 2025

