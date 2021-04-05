Maharashtra Government has issued new SOPs after announcing several strict guidelines to combat the second wave of COVID-19. While Cinema halls and theatres will stay shut, film and TV shoots are allowed under certain conditions. The staff including the artists have to carry RT-PCR negative certificates that are valid for 15 days. The order will come into effect from April 10.

Check out Maharashtra Governments guidelines for the entertainment industry:

Recreation and Entertainment pic.twitter.com/dQIhg4H8mB — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) April 5, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)