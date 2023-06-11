Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram stories on Saturday, and shared a meme. It shows one person heading towards the pots of plants, while the other person holds them back. "You have enough plants," reads the text one person, while the other one is seen saying, "But I don't have THESE plants." Considering Deepika Padukone’s love for all things nature and plants, we are assuming it’s the actress who often goes on a spree to buy more plants. She tagged her hubby Ranveer Singh in the meme, hilariously indicating it is he who keeps her from going overboard. Deepika Padukone Is the Perfect Boss Lady As She Poses for Time Magazine’s Cover Page in Pantsuit (View Pics and Video).

Check Out The Photo Here:

