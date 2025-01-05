The highly awaited teaser for Deva, starring Shahid Kapoor, has been unveiled, serving fans a taste of the film's intense, action-packed world. The teaser reveals Shahid's fierce new avatar, packed with supreme stunt sequences, high-speed chases and explosive fights that promise to leave audiences on the edge of their seats. Directed by renowned Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews, Deva showcases Shahid's dedication to the role, from raw action to electrifying dance moves. The movie stars Pooja Hegde, Pavail Gulatie, Pravessh Rana and Kubbra Sait in key roles. Produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, Deva is set for release on January 31, 2025. ‘Deva’ First Look: Shahid Kapoor Channels Amitabh Bachchan’s Iconic ‘Deewar’ Look in Intense Poster (See Pic).

Watch 'Deva' Teaser:

