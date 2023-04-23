Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma hosted a grand Eid party at their residence. Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan, Pooja Hegde, Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, Shehnaaz Gill, Sonakshi Sinha and many others were seen in attendance. The attendees made stylish appearances for the celebrations. Pics and videos from the event have surfaced online and they are a must see. Salman Khan Arrives in Style for Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma’s Eid 2023 Party (View Pics & Video).

Hosts Arpita Khan Sharma – Aayush Sharma

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Salman Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Katrina Kaif

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Sonakshi Sinha & Zaheer Iqbal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Pranutan Bahl

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Shehnaaz Gill

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Kangana Ranaut

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Tusshar Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Madhu Mantena & Ira Trivedi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Disha Patani

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Many More B-Town Celebs

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HT City (@htcity)

Pooja Hegde

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)