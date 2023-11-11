A host of celebrities from the film and television world were seen in attendance at Ekta Kapoor’s grand Diwali party. The event was hosted last evening for which numerous celebs arrived. They all dished out glam in ethnic ensembles. Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Mouni Roy, Karan Johar and many other celebrities from the entertainment industry were seen. Take a look at their pics and videos below: Suhana Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif and More B-Town Stars Attend Amritpal Singh Bindra’s Diwali Party in Style (View Pics & Watch Videos).

Ekta Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

Jeetendra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Alaya F

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Madhu Mantena & Ira Trivedi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Karan Kundrra & Tejasswi Prakash

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Aditya Roy Kapur

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Ananya Panday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Karan Johar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Mouni Roy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Kriti Sanon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Disha Patani

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

Aayush Sharma & Arpita Khan Sharma

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

Akanksha Malhotra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

Shilpa Shetty Kundra & Shamita Shetty

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Bhumi Pednekar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Divyanka Tripathi & Vivek Dahiya

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)