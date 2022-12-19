Actor-director-singer, Farhan Akhtar is super impressed with the crowd of Udaipur, where he recently performed for a live audience. Sharing a video from the event, Farhan seemed overwhelmed with the love he received from the janta who continued singing "Zinda" even after the song was over. The populat track is from his film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. Farhan Akhtar Drops Stunning Glimpse of Daughter Shakya Akhtar on Her Birthday (View Pic).

Watch Farhan Akhtar at Udaipur:

This moment last night was just magical ♥️...the #Udaipur audience continued singing ‘Zinda’ after the song was done.. all we could do was join in.. thank you all. What a lovely night. Leaving with the best memories in my mind, love in my heart and a smile on my face. 🤘🏽♥️ pic.twitter.com/FXL2V1oRvP — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) December 19, 2022

