Following the success of the initial song “Sher Khul Gaye,” the creators of the film Fighter, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, are gearing up to launch a romantic track titled “Ishq Jaisa Kuch” on December 22. Hrithik's Instagram teaser poster hints at passionate moments between the lead pair in this upcoming song. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter is scheduled for a theatrical release on January 26, Republic Day. Fighter Song 'Sher Khul Gaye': First Single From Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-Starrer to Drop on December 15 (Watch Teaser Video)

Check Hrithik Roshan's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

