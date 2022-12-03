Alaya F essayed the role of Kainaaz in the newly released film Freddy that features Kartik Aaryan in the titular role. The actress thanked her fans for the overwhelming response to her film and for the character she portrayed. She shared a few pictures on Instagram and captioned it as, “Thank you for the love & recognition!! #FreddyDay.” Freddy Movie Review: Kartik Aaryan Plays Against Type and Emerges Victorious in This Dark Thriller With Alaya F in Good Form as Well!

Alaya F On Freddy Movie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALAYA F (@alayaf)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)