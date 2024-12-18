It’s impossible to ignore the iconic romance between Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan. This pair has always set the screen on fire, showing us what it means to be timeless in love. Widely regarded as one of the best on-screen duos, their chemistry in Dilwale, released on December 18, 2015, has been unforgettable. Marking 9 years since its release today, Kajol shared some fun behind-the-scenes snaps on social media. She captioned them, "BTS of such a good good time... you can see it in our madness and fun!" Kajol Shines in a Vibrant Green Saree, Asks Fans, ‘If Life and Laughter Had a Colour, Would It Be Green?’ (View Pics).

Kajol Celebrates 9 Years of ‘Dilwale’ With ‘Madness and Fun’ BTS Memories With Shah Rukh Khan

