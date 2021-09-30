Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have kickstarted the work on the luxurious new bungalow in Alibaug that the couple recently purchased. Interior designer Vinita Chaitanya, who designed their Mumbai home, shared a picture with the lovebirds from Alibaug and welcomed them to the beach city. The three can be seen laughing in the photo, hinting that they have only met to discuss how they want to decorate their new property.

Take A Look At The Photo Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vinita Chaitanya (@vinitachaitanya)

