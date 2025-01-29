Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and actress Hema Malini shared her experience of taking a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam during the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. She participated in the ritual on Mauni Amavasya, a day considered especially sacred. On this day, reportedly, it is estimated that around 10 crore people have gathered at the Maha Kumbh. "I am feeling great. I never had such an experience before. Today is a very special day. I am fortunate to take the holy dip today,” she told PTI. The massive religious event, which started on January 13, will continue until February 26, 2025. Maha Kumbh 2025: Who Is Mamta Kulkarni? What Is Mahamandaleshwar Title Given to Former Bollywood Actress at Kinnar Akhada?

Hema Malini at Maha Kumbh 2025

VIDEO | Maha Kumbh 2025: Actor and BJP MP Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) takes holy dip in Sangam, Prayagraj on the occasion of 'Mauni Amavasya', says, "I am feeling great. I never had such an experience before. Today is a very special day. I am fortunate to take the holy dip… pic.twitter.com/SBXop5WXdV — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 29, 2025

