Hrithik Roshan has reportedly backed out of his role as Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. The reason being that he is no longer keen to do negative roles. Pushpa star Allu Arjun was apparently offered the role but declined it. KGF actor Yash is now being eyed for Ravana as he showed keen interest but has not made anything official yet. This Cute Class Photo of John Abraham and Hrithik Roshan As School Mates Will Make You Go Aww!

