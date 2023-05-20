Hrithik Roshan wishes Jr NTR on his birthday. Apart from the birthday wish Hrithik drops major casting hint about War 2 and confirmed that Jr NTR is in the film. The Vikram Vedha actor shared a tweet and said, "Wishing you a joyous day and an action packed year ahead. Awaiting you on the yuddhabhumi my friend. May your days be full of happiness and peace …until we meet. Puttina Roju Subhakankshalu Mitrama" War 2: Hrithik Roshan to Start Shooting for YRF Actioner by End of 2023 – Reports.

Check Out The Tweet Here:

Happy Birthday @tarak9999! Wishing you a joyous day and an action packed year ahead. Awaiting you on the yuddhabhumi my friend. May your days be full of happiness and peace …until we meet 😉 Puttina Roju Subhakankshalu Mitrama 🙏🏻 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) May 20, 2023

