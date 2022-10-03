Hrithik Roshan has spilled intriguing detail on what makes him tie the black thread on his right wrist. As he shares this video of him cutting it saying ‘Time To Let Go’, the actor mentions in his post, “The ritual of cutting it is always confusing. For vedha I tried once my shoot got over but couldn’t , then when my dub got over , but again couldn’t.” He even thanked duo Pushkar–Gayatri for giving him Vedha’s character in the recently released Vikram Vedha. Hrithik Roshan Celebrates Navratri 2022 with Falguni Pathak! Watch Vikram Vedha Actor Enjoying Garba with the Dandiya Queen (Pics & Videos).

Hrithik Roshan On Cutting Black Thread

