The IPL 2023 Final reached new heights of glamour as Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actors Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan graced the CSK vs GT match with their star power. The stadium buzzed with excitement as fans caught a glimpse of their favorite celebrities cheering from the stands. Vicky and Sara, known for their versatile performances, brought an extra dose of enthusiam. IPL 2023 Final Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Free Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Get TV Channel Telecast Details of CSK vs GT Cricket Match on Reserve Day on Star Sports.
Check Out The Pictures Here:
Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan are here to watch the IPL FINAL SHOWDOWN🔥 pic.twitter.com/IPznIqvDEL
— Jeya Suriya (@MSPMovieManiac) May 29, 2023
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)