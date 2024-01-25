Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, recently married fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare in a private legal ceremony on January 3 in Mumbai. The couple continued their celebrations with a grand destination wedding in Udaipur, followed by a star-studded reception in Mumbai. After their glamorous festivities, the newlyweds jetted off to Bali for their honeymoon. Ira, known for sharing glimpses of her life, posted pictures on Instagram today, showcasing their joyful moments. One photo features Ira in a red bikini with a towel, flashing a cute smile, while another captures the couple immersed in the bliss of their romantic getaway. Aamir Khan Poses with Newlyweds Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare in Post-Wedding Photos.

