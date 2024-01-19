Jackie Shroff actively participation in a cleanliness drive at Mumbai's oldest Ram temple, ahead of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration ceremony on January 22. A widely circulated video captured Shroff meticulously cleaning every nook of the temple and polishing railings with a duster, showcasing his humility and hands-on approach. The video swiftly garnered widespread attention, spreading rapidly, and fans are showering the veteran actor with praise. One comment highlighted, 'Apna Bhidu is actually helping,' while another fan expressed, 'Jaggu dada is the most genuine in the down-to-earth celebrities list.' Someone referred to Jackie as 'This man is pure-hearted.' Tiger Shroff and Jackie Shroff Receive Invitations for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony in Ayodhya (View Pics).

Jackie Shroff's Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

