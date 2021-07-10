Popular lyricist Javed Akhtar took to Twitter and suggested some gender-neutral pronouns which can be used instead of he/him and she/her. He suggested that we can to substitute the pronouns ‘he/she’ and ‘him/her’ with the terms ‘hesh’ and ‘shim’ respectively. And well, netizens dropped mixed response.

Check It Out:

You mean you are promoting polygamy for women too for equality? And they can dress like men now without extra coverings? — Shining Star 🇮🇳 (@ShineHamesha) July 10, 2021

Umm

La KoNCeL KUltuRe a encore frappée contre මJavedakhtarjadu. 2 fois est-ce que c'est suffisant මsamyakjain70 🤔 pic.twitter.com/1SzvGdo6X6 — Canceller Bot 🤖 (@CancellerBot) July 10, 2021

OKAY!

Sir uber Urdu lyricist, you should stick to what you are doing and try not to reinvent the wheel 🤣 pic.twitter.com/xcrPsGIq1k — Tushar Kant Naik 🇮🇳ॐ♫₹ (@Tushar_KN) July 10, 2021

They, It is!

There's this incredible word that was created. Its called "they" try using it sometimes. — Harshith C S (@CS_Harshith) July 10, 2021

Really?

Sir aap dusro ka kaam chori kro....faltu ka dimag mt lagao pic.twitter.com/G4EkhPGdSd — Abhiii (@Abhiii___30) July 10, 2021

Oh!

'She' actually does include 'he' in the word. Why don't we just go with 'she' to mean both? — Piyul Mukherjee (@Piyul) July 10, 2021

Lol!

Sasta maal phunk diya sar — Indic Bloke| Alphatoonist Stan (@Indicbloke) July 10, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)