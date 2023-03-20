After Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan is busy shooting for his next Jawan. Now, as per latest reports in PV, Sanjay Dutt will be having a special cameo in SRK-Atlee's film. Reportedly, both the superstars will be shooting together for the next four days in Mumbai for an action sequence. However, there has been no official confirmation on this news as of yet. Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan-Atlee Film to Be Postponed From Its June 2, 2023 Release Date – Reports.

Sanjay Dutt in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan:

EXCLUSIVE: #SanjayDutt and #ShahRukhKhan reunite for a big action scene in #Jawan; Shoot begins today in Mumbai. Read detailshttps://t.co/aInjOh2E8N — Himesh (@HimeshMankad) March 20, 2023

