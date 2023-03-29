After Netflix was sent a legal notice from political analyst Mithun Vijay Kumar over its derogatory remark on Madhuri Dixit in one of its episodes of The Big Bang Theory, Jaya Bachchan has slammed Kunal Nayyar. She told Etimes, "Is this man insane? Badi gandi zubaan hai." For the unaware, while comparing MD and Aish, Raj Koothrapalli, played by Kunal on the show says “Aishwarya Rai is a goddess, by comparison, Madhuri Dixit is a leprous prostitute.” The Big Bang Theory: Netflix Gets Legal Notice for Episode Where Kunal Nayyar's Character Insults Madhuri Dixit While Comparing Her With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Jaya Bachchan Slams Kunal Nayyar:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Watch The Big Bang Theory Scene Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)