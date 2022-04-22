Original Jersey star Nani has showered praises for Shahid Kapoor’s performance in the Hindi remake of the film of the same name. Jersey, which released in theatres today, has opened to positive response from the audience. Shahid responded to Nani’s compliments with a heartwarming post. He mentioned, “Thank you. From one Arjun to another.”

Shahid Kapoor’s Reply To Nani

Thank you. From one Arjun to another. Big love my friend. You have a big heart and that’s what jersey is all about. More power to you. https://t.co/mMOkevCH5T — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) April 22, 2022

