Singer Jubin Nautiyal has been rushed to a hospital after falling from a building staircase. According to a report in India Today, he has sustained multiple injuries. Jubin, who ‘broke his elbow, cracked his ribs and hurt his head’, would be undergoing surgery for his right arm. AP Dhillon Hospitalised After Suffering Injury on US Tour.

Jubin Nautiyal Accident

#JubinNautiyal met with an accident recently. The singer was rushed to the hospital and will be undergoing surgery soon, sources tell us.https://t.co/Yf9QZs13bh — India TV (@indiatvnews) December 2, 2022

