Fans of the Hera Pheri franchise can finally rejoice as filmmaker Priydarshan, who is also celebrating his birthday today, announced that he will helm Hera Pheri 3, reuniting with the original cast of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal. The first film of the legendary comedy franchise was directed by Priyadarshan, while Neeraj Vora directed its sequel, Phir Hera Pheri, in 2006. The news has left everyone excited, including Gulshan Grover, whose portrayal of the antagonist Kabira remains one of the most iconic in Bollywood. Taking to his X (previously Twitter) handle, Grover reacted to Akshay Kumar's post and wrote, "KABIRA SPEAKING …Hera Pheri3 ! Kabira is excited… let’s do it …..This is the best news I have heard." Check out his post below. ‘Best Gift’: Akshay Kumar Elated As Priyadarshan Offers Him ‘Hera Pheri 3’ With OG Cast Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal.

Gulshan Grover Reacts to ‘Hera Pheri 3’ Announcement

