Manoj Bajpayee had filed a defamation case against Kamaal R Khan aka KRK as the latter had called the actor a drug addict in a few tweets in 2021. The Indore district court had issued an arrest warrant against KRK for not remaining present and later his lawyer submitted that the warrant against him should be stayed as he has moved the Supreme Court. As per latest reports, the SC has rejected KRK’s plea seeking transfer of defamation case from Indore to Mumbai, reports Bar & Bench. The Court said, “Considering that the complaint has been initiated at a place where it is alleged that the complainant had knowledge of the defamatory tweets, we see no reason to accept the request for transfer.” Manoj Bajpayee Files Criminal Defamation Case Against Kamaal R Khan Over Offensive Tweet.

KRK Case Update

