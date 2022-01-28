In his Netflix standup special - Kapil Sharma: I'm Not Done Yet - Kapil Sharma shared anecdotes about his life. One such anecdote was about him gate-crashing at Shah Rukh Khan's house Mannat at 3 am in the night, along with his NRI cousin. This was at the time Kapil was on the way to the top of his present success. SRK was having a party at his house, and Kapil managed to get in. He told the superstar that because the gate was open, he came in. SRK ribbed him on this saying, that if the door of his bedroom was open, would Kapil barge in there too? Kapil Sharma – I’m Not Done Yet Review: The Star-Comedian Provides Barrels of Laughs As He Takes Us Through His Life Journey in This Standup Special.

However, SRK bore no grudges and Kapil stayed at the party till the very end, and was the last to go. He recollected how SRK's staff took pictures with him and even King Khan took a selfie with him. Till that incident, Kapil said he believed that he has achieved the biggest success. However, after hobnobbing with Shah Rukh Khan, he realised that the world is bigger and he is not done yet!

Watch the clip below.

An excerpt from Kapil Sharma's - I'm Not Done Yet" streaming now on @NetflixIndia "The day a global star like @iamsrk was clicking our photographs himself and giving so much love and respect, I understood, I'm not done yet"pic.twitter.com/hMFUgHJ3Tt — BRIJWA SRK FAN (@BrijwaSRKman) January 28, 2022

