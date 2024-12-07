Hiroo Yash Johar, filmmaker Karan Johar's mother, has reportedly been admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. On Saturday (December 7) paparazzo handle Viral Bhayani posted a video showing Karan Johar and designer Manish Malhotra visiting Hiroo Johar at the hospital. The video was captioned, "Karan Johar and his best friend Manish Malhotra were seen at Ambani Hospital visiting Hiroo Johar, Who was admitted previous day. Wishing her speedy recovery." In the clip, it was also mentioned that a family member had assured them that "there is no cause for alarm." International Men’s Day 2024: Karan Johar Celebrates ‘Men Who Champion Feminism’, Shares Ranveer Singh’s Dance Video From ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’.

Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra Visit Hiroo Johar at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)