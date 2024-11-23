Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan exuded timeless elegance at her cousin Aadar Jain's roka ceremony with Alekha Advani in Mumbai. Dressed in a stunning saree, her ethereal beauty was undeniable at the pre-wedding festivities. She complemented her ensemble with a delicate choker and a little potli bag. Captured in heartwarming videos, Kareena was seen graciously greeting the Jain family members and actively participating in the traditional rituals. Despite the absence of her husband, Saif Ali Khan, and sons Taimur and Jeh, Bebo's presence illuminated the occasion, making her the epitome of grace and charm. Have a look! Aadar Jain-Alekha Advani Relationship Timeline: From Friends to Confirming Romance; Unveiling the Love Story of Raj Kumar’s Grandson.

Kareena Kapoor Khan at Aadar Jain's Roka Ceremony

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

Aadar Jain Arrives for His Roka Ceremony With Alekha Advani

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)