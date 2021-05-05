Ranbir Kapoor's first ever short film Karma (2004) finally gets a public screening. It will stream live on Bandra Film Festival's YouTube channel from today (May 5). The film also stars Sharat Saxena in a lead role. Helmed by Abhay Chopra it is a fictional drama piece set in a time when anti-capital punishment revolutions had started. The plotline depicts a father's dilemma when his own son is sentenced to death.

Check Out the Trailer Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)