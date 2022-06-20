Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been one of the most successful Hindi movie of recent times, as it has been doing exceptionally well at the box office. Now, even in its fifth week at the ticket window, the horror-comedy is minting money. And so to celebrate this, Kartik was seen climbing on top of a car and cheering a huge crowd of fans. He captioned the clip as, 'Live for this Love.' BTS Dances to Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Title Track In this Fab Fan-Edit Of Their ‘Black Swan’ Music Video - Watch.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)